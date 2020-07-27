Flight Deck Tickets Now Available
July 27, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
Your Rochester Honkers return home to the friendly confines of historic Mayo Field on Tuesday, July 28 to play host to the Waterloo Bucks and YOU can experience Honkers baseball in style from the one-and-only Flight Deck!
Enjoy all-you-can-eat and drink ballpark delicacies from socially distant deck seating while you cheer on your hometown Honkers.
Due to a recent change in the state of Minnesota guidelines there are more tickets available now on a nightly basis but they are still limited, so don't delay - get your Flight Deck tickets today!
