Rafters Back at Copeland Park Monday Night

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are on a roll entering Monday night's game with the La Crosse Loggers. Sunday was another show of the Rafters' pod-best pitching staff, allowing just four hits to the Loggers in a 7-1 win.

The Rafters are 6-1 on the year against the Loggers and have taken a commanding lead in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. The Rafters lead by five games in the pod, seven in the division, with an 18-7 record. Wisconsin Rapids has the most home runs and pitcher strikeouts, as well as the lowest ERA in the league.

The four-game win streak for the Rafters is second longest on the year and they look to continue the hot streak with Nathan Hemmerling on the mound. Hemmerling is making his fourth start of the season for the Rafters. The Lakeland University right-hander has a 4.32 ERA in 8.1 innings pitched this year. Last year, Hemmerling tore through the Northwoods League with an ERA of 2.27 in 12 starts.

The Rafters will go for five wins in a row tonight in La Crosse. Coverage of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and La Crosse Loggers begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR. The Rafters return home on Tuesday to host the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Skyward Educators Appreciation Night at 6:35pm.

