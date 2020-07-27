Green Bay Tries to Bounce Back in Wausau

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah try to return to .500 on the season as they hit the road and take on the Woodchucks to finish the two-game set.

In last night's loss to the Woodchucks at home, Green Bay allowed nine runs in the first three innings of play. The Booyah were able to score five runs unanswered to end the day, but the deficit from the beginning was too much to handle. Green Bay tries to use their momentum from shutting out the Woodchucks in the final six innings last night to propel them to a hot start in tonight's game at Athletic Park.

Tonight, the Booyah look to stay in the race inside the East Division of the Wisconsin-Illinois pod as they send Harrison Cook to the mound for his fourth start of the year. In his last outing, Cook went five and two-thirds innings, struck out four, and gave up just one hit at Rockford. Green Bay has won all three games in Cook's three starts this season.

First pitch from Athletic Park is scheduled for 6:35pm, and the pregame show on WOCO 107.1FM starts at 6:25. Following tonight's game, the Booyah return home for a two-game set against the Dock Spiders, who sit tied with Rockford for first place in the East. Both games from Capital Credit Union Park will start at 6:35pm.

