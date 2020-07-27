Bats Silenced as Bombers Fail to Pick up Win in Two Tries vs. Mac Daddies

July 27, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





The Battle Creek Bombers played a doubleheader on the road Monday night at Homer Stryker Field against the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, playing the tenth and eleventh contests between the two clubs in 2020.

The Mac Daddies took control of game one early, scoring one run in the bottom of the first after Mac Daddies center fielder Kyle Ashworth reached on an error, and DH Garrett Navarra knocking him home on a base hit.

That would be the only run scored between the two teams for game one, the Mac Daddies picking up a 1-0 win.

The bats stayed cold for both teams in game two, with each team only pushing across one run.

The Bombers scored their lone run on an error by Mac Daddies second baseman Chase Coselman, Joe Mason scoring from third in the top of the fourth.

The Mac Daddies matched the one-run effort in their half of the fourth, this run being off the bat of catcher Patrick Ardnt. He drove home Central Michigan University freshman Kyle Nott, tying the game.

Neither squad could produce runs in the fifth, the ballgame ending in a 1-1 tie. This is the first time in the new format that the Bombers neither won or lost, but tied.

After a loss and a tie in two games tonight, Battle Creek falls to 17-8-1 on the season, and still retain a lead in the pod standings.

The Bombers will act as the home team tomorrow night, as they host the Kalamazoo Growlers at Homer Stryker Field. Game times 5:15, and 8 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.