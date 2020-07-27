Larks Gift Ulrich Birthday Win

The Bismarck Larks shut down the Mandan Flickertails 3-0 even though they racked up just three hits in the game.

The three runs batted in came from Jaxon Rosencranz in the first inning, Griffin Schneider in the second inning and Connor Henriques in the eighth inning. The Larks offense was putting balls into play striking out just a mere five times in the game.

It was four pitchers that shut down the Flickertails offense limiting them to just four hits and eight strikeouts in the strong outing behind Joe Todd. Todd tossed five innings striking out a pair of batters allowing just three hits. Christian Seelhorst and Zack Reeder each picked up a hold as they combined for five strikeouts in three innings. Blake Gallagher earned his fourth save throwing a scoreless ninth inning to seal the deal.

Patrick Pridgen took the loss for the Flickertails following a five inning performance and allowing two runs on five walks and four strikeouts. Blake Petty threw three innings and struck out one allowing just a single run.

Cam Sibley led the way for Flickertails offense tonight earning two of the team's four total hits. The leadoff hitters batting average has been raised to .250 following his two-for-four performance.

Henriques and Trey Woosley teamed up and are the owners of tonight's Fetzer Electric Play of the Game with a line drive double play to end the top of the eighth.

The Metro Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game clocked in at a high of 94 mph from Flickertails pitcher Pridgen.

Tonight was also the last game for Larks catcher Tanner Froelich, Larks pitcher Seelhorst and Flickertails pitcher Petty. The club also celebrated Host Family Appreciation Night to honor the families that have housed players throughout the summer.

The Larks record goes up to 17-9 to come within a half game of the Flickertails record of 18-9. The Bismarck Bull Moose sit at the bottom of the standings by 13 games. The Bull Moose will host the Larks in tomorrow's 7:05 P.M. game. The Flickertails will not play again until they host the Larks on Wednesday, July 29.

