Rivets Get Northwoods League Run Record in Their 28-7 Victory over the Dock Spiders

Even with no pre-game batting practice, the Rivets looked ready to rock in their 28-7 victory over the first place Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders on Sunday.

Things did not start off well for the Rivets after pitcher, Jeff DeStefano would allow a solo home run to Tim Elko followed up by another run making it 2-2 midway through the first.

The Rivets would get their revenge the following half-inning when Jake Vander Wal hit a 2 run single tying the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the second, Jeff Hneirich hit a bases-loaded single scoring 2 to put the Rivets up 4-2. The Rivets would make it 5-2 later in the inning thanks to an RBI single by Brandon Comia.

The Dock Spiders would not let the Rivets lead stop them as they would score three more runs off of DeStefano and Rodgers to tie the game at 5-5.

After that inning, it would be all Rivets. In the bottom of the third, a few batters would be hit loading the bases for Heinrich. Heinrich would not disappoint as he would crush a grand slam to straightaway center putting the Rivets up 9-5. Henrich would finish the game with 4 hits and 7 RBIs.

Rivets would follow up with another dominant inning in the 4th after racking up 9 runs.

Fans would be on their feet in the bottom of the 5th when Mr. Rivet, Vander Wal, hit a two-run home run to the fight filed party porch extending the Rivets lead to 15. He would finish the game with 8 RBIs.

The Rivets are back home Monday against the Dock Spiders for the second of the two-game series at 6:05 PM.

