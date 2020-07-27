Dime Hot Dogs Tuesday Night at Pit Spitters / Resorters Game

July 27, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - Fans attending the Pit Spitters / Resorters game Tuesday, July 28 better bring their appetites for more than baseball because it is Dime Hot Dog Night, presented by GFS!

In 2019, there were two Dime Hot Dog Nights and because of their popularity, Dime Hot Dog Night makes a return for 2020!

Tuesday's game matches the Traverse City Pit Spitters vs. the Great Lakes Resorters at 7:05pm. Fans can get their first dime hot dog at 6:00pm when the gates open,

"We are encouraging fans to come hungry," said Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Director Tyler Glynn. "If people feel they need to skip lunch to maximize their value then we're on board with that decision. We've got a lot of hot dogs and we'd love to go through them all!"

Stadium capacity is limited to just 500 so ticket availability is limited. Ticket prices are $10 for box seats, $90 for a table for four and indoor suites are available each game. Tickets are available at www.PitSpitters.com or by calling the Turtle Creek Stadium offices at (231) 943.0100.

A 2020 schedule can be found at www.PitSpitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2020

Dime Hot Dogs Tuesday Night at Pit Spitters / Resorters Game - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.