Green Bay Offense Ignites in Win against Woodchucks

July 27, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah used a four run first inning and a franchise record 24 hits on Monday night to lead them to a 11-1 win over the Woodchucks.

In the first inning, Brady West got on base immediately by doubling down the right field line. After Andy Blake flew out to advance West to third, Nick Kreutzer doubled to bring home the first run of the day. After Alec Burns singled to put runners on the corners, Bo Majkowski grabbed his fifth RBI of the year on a single into right. Later, Matt McDonald brought home both Burns and Majkowski on a single into left, and the Booyah never look back from there.

At the plate, every single starter got a hit for Green Bay on Monday night. West, Blake, and McDonald all finished with four hits, as West picked up his fourth home run of the season. Burns went 3-for-5 on the day, hitting his fourth home run of the year as well. McDonald had two doubles and two runs driven in.

For the Green Bay pitching staff, starter Harrison Cook went five total innings, striking out eight total batters and allowing just one earned run. Cook improved to 1-0 on the year and lowered his ERA to 3.48. Out of the bullpen, Eric Torres, Chandler Ingram, and Ryan Stefiuk combined for the last four innings on the rubber, collecting two strikeouts each. Neither Ingram or Stefiuk allowed a hit in the final three frames.

Tomorrow, Green Bay welcomes first place Fond du Lac to town with the chance to take over first with a victory. First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm, and Logan Lee will make his fifth start of 2020. Lee holds a 1-0 record on the season with a 1.30 WHIP.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.