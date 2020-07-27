Thompson's Big Night Helps Propel Loggers Past Rafters 10-5

LA CROSSE, Wis. - JT Thompson (Texas State) had two home runs and six RBI to lead the La Crosse Loggers to a 10-5 win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Monday night at Copeland Park. The Loggers improve to 12-14 on the season while the Rafters fall to 18-8.

After falling behind 4-1, the Loggers took a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning thanks in part to an RBI single by Thompson, a bases-loaded walk by Trey Harris (Crowder College) and a sacrifice fly by Colin Burgess (South Carolina). After the Rafters tied the game in the top of the eighth inning, La Crosse took a 6-5 lead on a wild pitch and then Thompson provided some extra cushion with a grand slam to left field to make it a 10-5 game.

Cam Robinson (Louisville) earned the win for the Loggers to improve to 3-1, allowing two hits and one run over two innings. Clayton Nettleton (Kirkwood CC) threw two scoreless innings in relief of starter Mitch Lines (Boise State), and Jared Freilich (Penn State) threw a clean ninth inning to close out the win.

Thompson finished 3-for-5, and his six RBI extended his pod-leading total to 29 on the season. Kobe Kato (Arizona) and Braiden Ward (Washington) each added a pair of runs for the Loggers, and Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) added his first home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning.

The Loggers remain home for a two-game set against the Rockford Rivets, with a 6:35 pm first pitch set for Tuesday night.

