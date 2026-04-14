Flau'Jae Johnson Is Selected with the No. 8 Pick!

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Golden State Valkyries select Flau'jae Johnson with the No. 8 pick in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!

After her name was called, the Seattle Storm traded the draft rights to Marta Suárez and its own 2028 2nd round pick to Golden State in exchange for the draft rights to Flau'jae Johnson.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026

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