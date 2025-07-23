FIRST All-Star Game, FIRST to Score! Sam Surridge Strikes with Help from Bouanga!

July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC YouTube Video







MLS's leading goalscorer Sam Surridge is first to score in the All-Star game!







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.