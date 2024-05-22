Fireworks with the SC Philharmonic Returns to Segra Park

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies and the South Carolina Philharmonic are excited to announce that Fireworks with the Phil, presented by Prisma Health, is returning to Segra Park for the 4th annual Orchestral Independence Day Celebration on July 4. Following a sell-out crowd of over 6,000 in 2023, the Fireflies and the Philharmonic are moving the Fireworks to the exterior of the ballpark to create more capacity inside Segra Park in expectation of another sold out performance.

"Entering our fourth year of this fantastic event, we have been blown away by how it continues to grow in popularity each year," said Fireflies Team President Brad Shank. "With a packed house of over 6,000 guests last year we felt it was the right time to expand the capacity and allow even more people to experience this unique patriotic event in person."

Segra Park's gates for Fireworks with the Phil will open at 6:30 pm and the concert will begin at 8 pm. The 4th of July Fireworks spectacular will coincide with a rousing rendition of the 1812 overture performed by the SC Philharmonic around 9:15pm to conclude the concert.

Throughout the event, food and beverage will be available for purchase. The SCU Kids Zone will be open 6:30 pm to 8 pm, closing once the concert begins.

Tickets for the event go on sale May 23 at 10 am at ColumbiaFireflies.com. Columbia Fireflies members and supporters of the Philharmonic will receive a special pre-sale for the event and are eligible for discounts on suites. Contact the Columbia Fireflies to find out more information about how to become a member.

"We are thrilled to be performing Fireworks with the Phil again!" said SC Philharmonic Executive Director Rhonda Hunsinger. "This annual collaboration between Segra Park and the SC Phil has become a beloved July 4 tradition in Columbia and we can't wait to be there!"

Fans can pack the park for our fourth Fireworks with the Phil for just $10 per person. For those looking to purchase a Bullpen Box or 4Topps table, each table (four seats) costs $40. Members of the military will receive a $2 per ticket discount provided by Combined Insurance. Fans can purchase a suite for the event for $750 and club seats with wait service are available for $24 per seat.

Parking for the event is $8 per car. This event will abide by the Fireflies clear bag policy and Segra Park will operate under its cashless policy.

