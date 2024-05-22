Delmarva Homers Three Times in Come-From-Behind Win
May 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-26) rallied late to win a thriller over the Columbia Fireflies (20-19) by a final of 6-5.
Aneudis Mordan put the Shorebirds on the board in the second inning with a two-run homer to left field, making it 2-0 Delmarva.
Eccel Correa dominated as the starter for the Shorebirds, delivering five shutout innings in his first home start, striking out five along the way.
With the score still 2-0 in the seventh, the Fireflies rallied to take the lead on a sacrifice fly by Milo Rushford, an error on a dropped fly ball, and a two-run double by Blake Mitchell put Delmarva behind 4-2.
But the Shorebirds counterpunched in the bottom half with a solo home run by Aneudis Mordan, his second of the night made it 4-3, his first career multi-homer game. Delmarva tied the game moments later on a sacrifice fly by Thomas Sosa, helping Stiven Acevedo score from third, evening the game at four.
Columbia took advantage of a two-out error in the top of the eighth to take the lead, but once again, the Shorebirds had the answer as Anderson De Los Santos cranked a go-ahead two-run homer to give Delmarva the lead back at 6-5.
Alejandro Mendez took over for the top of the ninth and handled business by striking out the side to complete a wild, 6-5 victory.
Riley Cooper (2-1) picked up the win in relief for Delmarva with Alejandro Mendez (2) notching the save. Reliever, Luis Polanco (2-1) was handed the loss for Columbia.
Delmarva now looks to take the series lead on Thursday as Braxton Bragg gets the ball against RHP Emmanuel Reyes for the Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
