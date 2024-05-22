Freddies Level Series Behind Big Bats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Jeremy De La Rosa and Roismar Quintana each drove in four runs, in a 10-6 FredNat win. The Nationals are 26-15 after the victory, while Lynchburg is 21-20.

It was a hot start for the Freddies, with Gavin Dugas roping a first-pitch double to lead off the first inning, then Jeremy De La Rosa got hit by a pitch. Roismar Quintana capitalized on the early momentum with a two-out, two-run double to give Fredericksburg a 2-0 lead.

Lynchburg did not let that lead stand for long, as they plated three runs in the top of the second inning.

The back-and-forth kept going, in the FredNats half of the inning. The inning opened with a walk and a hit batter, ahead of Jeremy De La Rosa. He continued his hot return to Fredericksburg with a three-run blast to center field, giving the Nats a 5-3 edge. Later in the frame, Elijah Green legged out an RBI infield single to make it 6-3, before Roismar Quintana plated another run in the inning to make it a 7-3 advantage.

Lynchburg got a run back in the fourth, but Quintana matched that with another RBI in the home half to make it an 8-4 FredNat lead.

Armando Cruz connected on his first homer of the season in the seventh inning, and De La Rosa tacked on another run in the eighth as Fredericksburg pulled ahead 10-4.

Lynchburg managed to scratch across two runs in the ninth, but the Nats closed out a 10-6 victory. Mason Denaburg (4-0) maintained his perfect record, while Jackson Humphries (0-3) struggled against Fredericksburg again in a losing effort.

In game three, Travis Sykora (0-1, 3.72) squares off against Alonzo Richardson (3-1, 3.74) for a 7:05 tilt.

