Birds Bounced by Mudcats 14-8

May 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell on Wednesday night in the second game of the series 14-8 to the Carolina Mudcats. The loss puts Myrtle Beach at 17-23 while Carolina moved up to 24-15.

For the second night in a row, Andy Garriola (1-3, HR, RBI, BB) went deep for his eighth home run of the year and second of the series on a solo shot in the third. Reggie Preciado (3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI) drove in three, including a solo homer in the seventh. Christian Olivo (1-3, 2B, 3 RBI) also brought three runs in with two on a double in the second.

With four earned runs in one inning of relief work, Dominic Hambley (0-2) took the loss after allowing a hit and a walk. Garrett Brown followed with six earned runs while getting just one out. Starter Mason McGwire lasted four innings with three earned runs and a pair of strikeouts. The pitching staff tossed five wild pitches and hit four batters in the loss.

The monster offensive performance for the Mudcats was led by Juan Baez (3-5, 2B, 4 RBI, BB) with four runs driven in including two on a double in the six-run sixth inning. Miguel Briceno (1-4, 2 RBI, BB) and Yophery Rodriguez (2-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) each brought in a pair in the 16-hit output.

Starter Daniel Corniel (2-1) took the win with three earned runs in the first five innings. Brailin Rodriguez gave up most of the runs with four earned in his 2/3 of an inning. The Mudcats walked 10 batters in Wednesday's win.

The series continues on Thursday night with game three at 6:30 p.m.

