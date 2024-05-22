Back-And-Forth Game Ends in 6-5 Loss

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies went back-and-forth in a dog fight with the Delmarva Shorebirds that saw three lead changes after the start of the seventh, but were unable to take home the victory, as they lost 6-5 at Perdue Stadium Wednesday night.

The Fireflies bats woke up late again Wednesday evening, but when they woke up, they went wild. Dionmy Salon and Brennon McNair drew back-to-back one out walks to set the table for Columbia. Next, Lizandro Rodriguez poked a base knock through to right field to load the bases for the visitors. The first run came around on a Milo Rushford sacrifice fly to cut Delmarva's lead to 2-1. Next, Erick Torres reached on a fielding error from right fielder Thomas Sosa, allowing McNair to come around and tie the game. Finally, Blake Mitchell skied a pop up to center field that Jake Cunninham lost in the lights, granting Columbia's DH a two out double that scored Rodriguez and Torres which gave Columbia a 4-4 lead.

Anderson De Los Santos clubbed a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to score Leandro Arias to upend Columbia, granting Delmarva a 6-5 lead.

Columbia's bullpen had some trouble with Delmarva Wednesday evening. Jarold Rosado and Luis Polanco (L, 0-2) combined to allow four runs in a pair of innings in a rare, off night for the Fireflies bullpen, who entered the game with the eighth-best ERA as a unit in Minor League Baseball, a 2.97 mark.

After Delmarva tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, the Fireflies were able to retake the lead in the eighth thanks to another Shorebirds error. Austin Charles led the eighth off with a walk. Then Erick Pena reached safely on a bunt that placed runners at first and second with no one out. The next two batters popped out and struck out before a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Next, Lizandro Rodriguez bounced a ball to second where a fielding error allowed Charles to score and make it a 5-4 game.

Logan Martin was dealing as he earned his first-career quality start in a no-decision. The righty spun six innings with three strikeouts while allowing a pair of runs to keep the Shorebirds in striking distance. Columbia is now 0-6 when their starter tosses a quality start this year.

Delmarva started the scoring in the second. Anderson De Los Santos drew a walk and then came around on Anuedis Mordan's sixth homer of the season to put the home team up 2-0 early.

Columbia continues their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tomorrow evening at 7:05 pm at Perdue Stadium. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 4.98 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Brandon Bragg (1-0, 2.25 ERA).

