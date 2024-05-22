Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.22 at Delmarva

The Fireflies continue their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds today at Arthur W. Perdue Field at 7:05 pm. RHP Logan Martin (1-0, 3.91 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Eccel Correa (1-0, 2.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return to Segra Park June 4 to start a set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Help the team unmask some villains Saturday, June 8 for Scooby-Doo! Night presented by Escapology. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

SIX-RUN RALLY LEADS TO SERIES OPENING WIN: The Fireflies rallied from down 4-0 to win 6-5 over the Delmarva Shorebirds Tuesday afternoon against the Delmarva Shorebirds at Perdue Field. Columbia (20-18) pounced on Delmarva's (13-26) bullpen after Michael Forret offered five scoreless frames to start the game. Down 5-0, the rally started small, with a Derlin Figueroa single that plated Brennon McNair to cut the Shorebird's lead to 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning. The next inning, Erick Torres slapped a two-bagger to score Erick Pena and Dionmy Salon to cut Delmarva's lead to one. Columbia tied the game in the eighth. Austin Charles singled and scored Daniel Vazquez to even the score 4-4 and later, Jhonny Perdomo hustled out an infield single with the bases loaded to bring around Figueroa and grant the Fireflies their first lead of the game.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Derlin Figueroa started an eight-game hitting streak May 12, and he is 10-28 (.357) with one homer and six RBI. He streak is tied with Myrtle Beach's Leonel Espinoza for the second-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League. They trail Freili Encarnacion who is currently riding an 11-game hitting streak. Austin Charles owns the Fireflies longest hitting streak of the season, a nine-game stretch from April 10-23. If that hitting streak weren't enough, Figueroa is also on a 14-game on-base streak, which is four games behind Roismar Quintana for the longest in the League. It's the second-longest on-base streak for a Fireflies hitter this year (Blake Mitchell, 18)

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Tuesday, left-handed hitter Derlin Figueroa mashed his fourth homer of the season. It was a solo blast that produced the only run of the day for Columbia. All four of the infielders homers have come at Segra Park this year and all four of them have gone out to the right field lawn area. It's not just Figueroa who has found the long ball at Segra Park this year. The Fireflies have 22 long balls this season and 18 of them have come at the friendly confines.

A NEW HOPE: Ethan Bosacker, has the second-best ERA in the Carolina League, a 1.77 mark that is just .65 behind League leader Matt Wilkinson. Lynchburg's starter last pitched May 19 where he allowed one run over five innings of work. Bosacker is also fifth in opposing average (.185) and second in WHIP (0.81) in the Carolina League.

IT'S ALL ROSES HERE: Jarold Rosado has been great out of the bullpen this season. He has a 2.16 ERA after allowing a 10.38 ERA in 2023. His success continued in his five appearances (5.2 IP, 9 K) since the start of May. On the season, the young pitcher has worked 16.2 innings in 11 games. He has allowed four earned runs and punched out 23. The real secret to his success this year is that his walk rate is down from 16.7% in 2023 to only 4.4% in 2024.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a .485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leadboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

