Pecko Shines, Offense Explodes as Woodpeckers Even Series in Salem

May 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







SALEM, VA - Ethan Pecko struck out a career-high nine batters, Alejandro Nunez and Oliver Carrillo both homered, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (20-21) rebounded after a tough Tuesday loss to take an 8-4 win over the Salem Red Sox (20-21) Wednesday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Fayetteville has evened the series after the Red Sox won in ten innings the night before.

Pecko (W, 2-1) was dominant from the jump for the Woodpeckers. The Astros sixth round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft went five innings and allowed just a single run on three hits while walking zero. His nine strikeouts also marked the most in a single game by a Woodpecker in 2024. Pecko's season earned run average has now dropped to 3.13 on the season, the second lowest on the team among pitchers with 30 or more innings, trailing only Alain Pena (3.00).

Nunez got the offense going in the top of the second against Salem starter Trennor O'Donnell (L, 1-2), who had not allowed a hit over his last two outings. That quickly changed when Nunez lifted a 3-2 pitch over the wall in right field for a solo home run. It was his first Single-A home run and the first for Fayetteville since Waner Luciano on Friday in Kannapolis.

The Woodpeckers continued to hit O'Donnell hard in the third inning. A catcher's interference followed by back-to-back hits from Chase Jaworsky and Carrillo loaded the bases with nobody out. Up came Kenni Gomez, who grounded a two-run single into right to make it 3-0. O'Donnell returned for the fourth but was replaced by CJ Weins after allowing a lead-off single to Cesar Hernandez.

Another catcher's interference on the Red Sox put two runners on and Waner Luciano brought home Fayetteville's fourth run of the game on a fielder's choice coupled with a Salem error, one of four by the home team on the night. Weins then had a wild pickoff attempt that got away to score Nunez, bringing the score to 5-0. Jaworsky singled to put two on for Carrillo, who launched a three-run home run that traveled an estimated 421 feet. It was Carrillo's team-leading sixth long ball of the season that capped off a five-run fourth.

Jackson Nezuh took over for Pecko in the sixth inning and held the Red Sox scoreless over his first two innings of relief, including a seventh inning where he struck out the side in order. Salem made some noise in the eighth however and tagged Nezuh for three runs on a bases loaded walk drawn by Miguel Bleis and a two-run Nelly Taylor single, cutting the deficit to four.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Red Sox loaded the bases with two outs to bring the tying run to the plate in the form of Antonio Anderson. Woodpeckers manager Ricky Rivera went to his bullpen and brought in Ben Petschke (SV, 1), who got Anderson to ground into a game-ending force out that gave the former his first professional save.

Fayetteville will look to take the series lead on Thursday as they send Astros second round pick RHP Alonzo Tredwell to the mound. Meanwhile, Salem hands the ball to Boston's 2023 ninth round RHP Blake Wehunt. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

