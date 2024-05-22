Mudcats Soar Past Pelicans

May 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, NC - The Carolina Mudcats scored 10 runs over a two-inning span to pull away from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and cruise to a 14-8 win on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

With the game deadlocked at three entering the fifth inning, Carolina (24-15) took advantage of free offense as Pelican reliver Dominic Hambley (L, 0-2) issued one walk and hit three batters allowing the Mudcats to score four times in the inning on just one hit - an infield single from Yhoswar Garcia which gave the Mudcats a 7-3 advantage.

Myrtle Beach (17-23) served up another big inning in the sixth as the Mudcats plated six more runs, highlighted by a two-run double from Juan Baez and RBI hits from Miguel Briceno and Garcia which gave Carolina a 13-3 lead.

The Pelicans took advantage of some free offense as well scoring four times in the eighth to pull within five after a two-run double from Reginald Preciado but that would be as close as they got; Morris Austin worked the final 1.1 innings to square the series at one game a piece.

Mudcat starter Daniel Corniel (W 2-1) retired the final seven batters he faced to earn his second win of the season, allowing three runs over his five innings of work.

The series continues Thursday at Five County Stadium when Carolina sends Bishop Letson (0-0, 3.38) to the mound and Myrtle Beach will oppose with Kenten Egbert (1-2, 3.96). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.