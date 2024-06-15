Fireflies Rally in Ninth to Upset Pelicans

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies rallied with a pair in the ninth to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-4 Saturday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Columbia tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. Austin Charles started the frame off with a single before stealing second and scoring on a fielding error from shortstop Christian Hernandez to tie the game 4-4.

Columbia loaded the bases for Blake Mitchell with a pair of outs before Kenyi Perez hit Columbia's catcher to push the Fireflies in front 5-4.

The Pelicans jumped back in front in the bottom of the seventh. Christian Hernandez launched a two-run homer to left to score his brother Alexis Hernandez and to flip the script in a 4-3 game.

Brennon McNair started the Fireflies rally in the second inning. He roped a double to start-off the top of the third and came around on a wild pitch to get Columbia within a run. Later, Blake Mitchell lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Erick Torres and tie the game 2-2.

Columbia took the lead in the top of the fourth. Austin Charles singled and stole second to put himself in scoring position. The Fireflies third baseman moved to third on a bunt and later scored on Myrtle Beach's second wild pitch of the night to push Columbia in front 3-2.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Andy Garriola led-off the frame with a solo shot, his 12th homer of the season. Later, Reginald Preciado lined a single through the hole to score Drew Bowser and put the Pelicans in front 2-0.

Blake Wolters worked four innings and allowed a pair of runs around five hits and a pair of strikeouts before the Fireflies moved to the bullpen. Emmanuel Reyes was the first arm out of the pen and that was all Columbia needed. Reyes matched Wolters start, going four frames and allowing two runs. The righty punched out five Pelicans hitters.

Juan Bello went five frames, allowing three earned runs before sending the ball to the Pelicans bullpen. Luis Rujano went three innings and held onto a lead before Myrtle Beach turned to Sam Thoresen for the ninth. Thorensen blew the save and passed the ball to Kenyi Perez to close out the game.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Pelicans Ballpark at 6:35 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (3-5, 4.11 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Nico Zeglin (2-0, 2.70 ERA).

