Mudcats Lose Lead Late against Nationals

June 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Down to their final out, the Fredericksburg Nationals scored four runs on four hits during a massive 9th-inning rally, defeating the Carolina Mudcats 6-4 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

Brandon Pimentel provided the game-tying double against closer Harrison Durrow before Roismar Quintana capitalized with the game-winning single in the closing frame.

The Mudcats posted drama of their own in the 8th inning as David Garcia scored on a balk. Jose Acosta followed that up with an RBI single, making it 4-2 Mudcats. Luis Castillo also blasted his 10th home run of the season during the fourth inning. While starting pitcher Josh Knoth struck out six in four innings of work.

Carolina and Fredericksburg finish out their series on Sunday at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

