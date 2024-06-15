Freddies Fight Back To Win Third Straight

ZEBULON, NC - The FredNats did not blink despite a late deficit, as they rallied to win their third straight game against the Carolina Mudcats, 6-4. FXBG is now 33-29, and the 'Cats fall to 37-23.

Roismar Quintana drove in two runs over the first three innings to give the Nats a 2-0 edge, but Carolina battled back and tied the game by the end of the fifth inning.

The Mudcats put traffic on in the eighth inning, with a leadoff single followed by a hit batter. A fly ball to right field put runners on the corners, before Mason Denaburg was called for a balk to bring home the go-ahead run for Carolina. An RBI single after that made it 4-2 Mudcats going into the ninth inning.

Johnny McHenry opened the ninth with a leadoff double, then both Nick Peoples and Jared McKenzie got hit by pitches to load the bases. Brandon Pimentel capitalized with a two-run, game-tying double down the left field line. In the very next at-bat, Roismar Quintana smoked a single past third base to drive in two more runs, and give the FredNats a 6-4.

Samuel Vasquez entered for the bottom of the ninth inning, and quickly struck out the first two batters he faced. A single and a walk brought the winning run to the plate for Carolina, but Vasquez escape the danger to secure a 6-4 Fredericksburg victory. He got the save, with Mason Denaburg (5-1) earning the win and Harrison Durow (1-2) suffering the loss.

In the series finale, the Nats go for the win behind Travis Sthele (1-5, 8.49) against a TBD arm for Carolina. First pitch is at 1:00.

