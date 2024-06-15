Delmarva Wins Back-And-Forth Battle Against The Kannapolis

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (22-39) reclaimed the series lead over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (38-23) with a 7-4 victory on Saturday.

The Shorebirds grabbed a first-inning lead thanks to Anderson De Los Santos who drove home Thomas Sosa with a bloop single to right field, making it 1-0 Delmarva after an inning.

Kannapolis rallied to take the lead in the fourth as they used a double by Luis Pineda to tie the game. Pineda scored on a single by Rikuu Nishida to put the Cannon Ballers in front 2-1.

That lead was short-lived as Delmarva tied the game in the fourth on an RBI single by Jake Cunningham, evening the game at two.

In the fifth, the Shorebirds snatched the lead back on a bases-loaded walk to Aneudis Mordán, putting the Delmarva ahead 3-2.

The Cannon Ballers grabbed the lead back in the top of the sixth with an error that tied the game, followed by a go-ahead, RBI single by Caden Connor to put the Shorebirds back down by one at 4-3.

The Shorebirds counter-punched in the bottom half as Reed Trimble tied the game with a sacrifice fly to score Cole Urman. Leandro Arias put Delmarva in front with an RBI single, an additional throwing error on the play allowed a second run to score and put Arias at third base. Anderson De Los Santos completed the frame with an infield single that plated Arias, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead at 7-4.

The bullpen stepped for Delmarva in the final three innings as Harif Frias and Randy Berigüete combined to get the final nine outs of the game with neither allowing a run, combing for six strikeouts to complete a 7-4 win for the Shorebirds.

Harif Frias (1-3) earned his first victory with Randy Berigüete (2) notching the save. Reliever Frankeli Arias (1-2) was saddled with the loss for Kannapolis.

Delmarva now has the opportunity to win back-to-back series to close out their 12-game homestand on Sunday. Braxton Bragg gets the ball for Delmarva versus Lucas Gordon for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

