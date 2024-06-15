Greens Hold off Charleston

June 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Collard Greens hosted the River Dogs for Mother Earth Friday and game four of the series. The top of the 1st was three up and three down for the River Dogs with a popout, strikeout, and groundout. The bottom of the 1st was three up and three down for the Collard Greens with a flyout, ground out and strikeout. The River Dogs had one hit in the top of the 2nd but left him stranded on second. The Collard Greens were sat down in order in the bottom of the 2nd.

The 3rd inning was three up and three down for both teams.

The River Dogs started the top of the 4th with a flyout and a strikeout. Then Wooyeoul Shin walked and then stole second base. Shin scores the first run of the game off of a wild pitch by the Collard Greens, 1-0. The Collard Greens were three up and three down in the bottom of the 4th. The River Dogs started the top of the 5th with a single from Raudelis Martinez then a double from Bryan Broecker. Martinez scores off of a fielder's choice out, 2-0.

The Collard Greens scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the 7th with a home run from Gleider Figuereo, 2-1. In the bottom of the 8th the River Dogs switched pitchers and Jonalbert Rumbol came in to replace Gary Gill Hill. Julian Brock hits a single and then steals second base. A ground out from Chandler Pollard puts Brock on third base. A wild pitch by the River Dogs allowed Brock to score, 2-2. The bottom of the 9th starts for the Collard Greens with Echerdy Vargas getting hit by a pitch. Then Figuereo hits a single followed by Barroso getting hit by a pitch to load the bases. Arturo Disla hits a ground ball to left field to bring home Vargas, 2-3.

The Collard Greens won the game 3-2 with five hits and one error. The River Dogs had six hits and zero errors.

The Collard Greens host the Charleston River Dogs for Pepsi Saturday and game five tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for season ticket holders and 4:00 p.m. for everyone else. Join the Collard Greens for a Hooded World Series t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by auto owners insurance.. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.