Woodpeckers Fall to Salem Despite Nunez Slam

June 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (26-34) nearly erased a six-run deficit thanks to an Alejandro Nunez grand slam Thursday night, but saw the Salem Red Sox (30-30) pull away in the later innings of a 12-6 defeat at Segra Stadium.

Sandy Mejia (L, 2-4) got the start in his first game action since May 31st. The Dominican born righty gave up two runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out four Salem bats over 3.1 total innings. Meija surrendered runs off a single to center field from Brooks Brannon in the first and a double from Andy Lugo to left in the fourth..

The Red Sox tacked on four more runs in the fifth against Julio Marte to make it a 6-0 ballgame. The Woodpeckers bats woke up in the bottom of the inning, starting off with Cesar Hernandez's leadoff single. Will Bush drove in Hernandez with an RBI single to get the Woodpeckers on the board. Yamal Encarnacion and Alberto both walked, loading the bases for Nunez. The lefty connected on a curveball from Michael Sansone and sent a fly towards the center field rocking porch that skimmed over the wall for a grand slam and cut the contest to 6-5.

The Red Sox answered back in the sixth when Stanley Tucker's RBI fielder's choice made it a 7-5 game. Freili Encarnacion brought in two more off an RBI double to center field to increase the lead to 9-5. Fraymi De Leon's single and Juan Montero home run broke the game open at 12-5.

The Woodpeckers were unable to start a rally in the ninth. Victor Diaz's sacrifice fly made it a 12-6 ballgame but that would be all for Fayetteville. The winning pitcher was lefty Michael Sansone (W,4-1) who pitched the final 4.1 innings and struck out six without issuing a walk.

The series continues on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. The Woodpeckers are projected to start RHP Ethan Pecko and Salem will counter with LHP Jojo Ingrassia.

