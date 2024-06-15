Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.15 at Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:35 pm showcase with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Blake Wolters (2-1, 4.79 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with RHP Juan Bello (1-21, 3.52 ERA).

Columbia returns home June 18 to play eight games in six days against the Carolina Mudcats. The Fireflies are kicking out all the stops with Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, Budweiser Thirsty Thursday and our new Friday and Saturday happy hours where fans can enjoy $5 drafts prior to first pitch. Saturday is also Bluey at the Ballpark night, presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

SIX-RUN SEVENTH PROPELS FIREFLIES TO VICTORY: The Fireflies used a six-run seventh inning, propelled by a Brennon McNair homer to upend Myrtle Beach 7-2 at Pelicans Ballpark Friday night. The first six hitters who faced Yenrri Rojas (L, 1-1) in the seventh reached safely. The inning started with a Lizandro Rodriguez walk and then a Dionmy Salon double, which put a pair on for Brennon McNair, who pulled his third homer of the year beyond the left field foul pole to give Columbia their first lead of the night, 4-2. The scoring didn't stop there. Erick Torres singled and Blake Mitchell drew a walk to set the table for a Derlin Figueroa double that plated the pair and pushed Columbia's lead to 6-2. After a mound visit, Erick Pena singled to plate Figueroa and complete the six-run frame for Columbia.

FIRST-CLASS FIREFLIES: Columbia's pitching staff has been hot in the month of June. The club is 9-3 with a 2.17 ERA in 12 games over the month. The club has 91 strikeouts in 108 innings of work while maintaining a 1.06 WHIP and a .199 opposing average. In all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), The Fireflies have the best ERA and WHIP of all 120 teams and are ranked eighth in opposing batting average. Myrtle Beach leads Minor League Baseball with a .178 opposing average during the run. The team's ERA has decreased from 3.80 to 3.47 during the run. The bullpen has been particularly good, working a 3.00 ERA this season. that's the fifth-best bullpen ERA in Minor League Baseball, trailing Rocket City with a 2.35 mark.

ROCKING WITH REYES: After a difficult April, where Emmanuel Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings across five starts, the righty has shut down his opponents. In his last five starts, Reyes is 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings. Since May 1, Reyes has a balmy 1.12 WHIP and has worked five or more innings in four consecutive starts. Columbia's starter just turned 20 in May and is working in part of his second season in the Carolina League.

TOUGH LUCK: Tuesday, Felix Arronde became the first Fireflies pitcher to lose five games this year. All-in-all, he's gotten some bad luck in the run support column. Arronde has three quality starts this season and an 0-2 record to go along with it. In the righty's 11 starts this year, the Fireflies have scored 10 runs across the 53 innings where he's been on the mound. In other words, Arronde has been averaging 1.70 runs of support per nine innings of work this season. That's the lowest mark in the starting rotation this year by a significant margin. The next lowest belongs to Hunter Patteson, who averaged 3.35 runs of support over 51 innings in 11 starts.

POWERING PENA: Thursday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his fifth round tripper of the season. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 24 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and five this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leaderboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017).

ROSADO RAISES THE BAR: Fireflies reliever Jarold Rosado has been on a roll. The righty hasn't allowed a run in five outings dating back to May 26. The stretch goes 7.1 frames and he has 10 punchouts while allowing one hit and three walks. Rosado's success can trace back to his walk rate year-over-year. Last season, he walked 23 of the 138 hitters he faced (16.7%) and this year he has lowered that rate to 5.7%.

