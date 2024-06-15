Late Homer Sinks Woodpeckers in Loss to Sox

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (26-36) were locked in a tight 1-1 game Saturday night until an eighth inning homer from the Salem Red Sox (32-30) sealed a 2-1 loss at Segra Stadium. The defeat was Fayetteville's fourth of the week and tenth in the last eleven games.

Alonzo Tredwell put together one of his best starts of the season, holding Salem to one run over five innings. The second round pick out of UCLA set down the first twelve batters he faced before a lead off single from Marvin Alcantara in the fifth inning ended an early perfect game bid. Tredwell allowed a lone run on a Daniel McElveny single in the fifth, but avoided major damage stranding two runners on base to close his day.

Fayetteville led briefly over the third and fourth innings. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. doubled to left field in the third and scored the lone run on a ground out from Alberto Hernandez for the 1-0 lead.

Hudson Leach (L, 0-2) inherited the 1-1 tie out of the Fayetteville bullpen in the top of the sixth. The righty out of Miami (OH) recorded all six outs in the sixth and seventh with strikeouts and worked around three Salem runners. His lone mistake was served up to Antonio Anderson in the eighth, who powered a pitch over the right-center field wall to give Salem a 2-1 clincher.

The Woodpeckers did not record a hit beyond the fifth inning against Salem's relievers. Max Carlson (W, 3-0) tossed 3.1 hitless frames and Francis Hernandez (SV, 1) closed it down with a scoreless ninth. Alejandro Nunez did manage to reach base as the tying run in the ninth on a throwing error, but was thrown out trying to steal second base.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch on Father's Day scheduled for 5:05 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start LHP Colby Langford (3-1, 1.93 ERA) and Salem will counter with RHP Oliver Portes (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The homestand continues through next week as the Woodpeckers host the Delmarva Shorebirds (Single-A, Baltimore) for a six-game series.

