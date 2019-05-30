Fireflies Game Notes: May 30 vs. Augusta (Game 53)

Columbia Fireflies (20-32) vs. Augusta GreenJackets (24-28)

RHP Willy Taveras (3-5, 4.29) vs. RHP Adam Oller (0-0, 0.00)

Thurs. - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 53

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia closed out its series against Charleston on Tuesday with a 7-4 victory. After five scoreless innings, the Fireflies erupted for seven runs in the sixth and seventh frames. Shervyen Newton and Wagner Lagrange both went deep. Lagrange's blast was a grand slam. Jose Butto turned in perhaps the best outing of the year for a Columbia pitcher; the right-hander posted six shut-out innings, allowed one hit and struck out six. Butto collected his first win of the season.

WAGNER SLAM: Lagrange's grand slam in the sixth inning on Tuesday was Columbia's first of the season. In fact, it was the first grand slam hit by a Firefly since Zach Rheams hit one on August 18, 2018, in Hagerstown.

WAGNER SLAM, Pt. II: The grand slam was Lagrange's first of his career and just his eighth home run in his 261-game minor-league career.

Fm(a): Shervyen Newton is having perhaps his finest stretch at the plate this season. The 20-year-old Mets prospect tallied three hits on Tuesday against Charleston (including a two-run home run) and has now hit safely in seven straight games. Not to mention he's reached safely in 10 straight. Newton has 11 hits over his last seven games (.407, 11-for-27), that includes two doubles, a triple, two homers, five RBI, two walks and three stolen bases.

IT'S GONNA BE MAY (FOR TWO MORE DAYS): Three Fireflies hitters have made major strides in the month of May. Juan Uriarte (.341 - highest on the team), Mark Vientos (.281) and Chandler Avant (.266) have three of the highest batting averages on the team this month. All three have overcome April struggles at the plate: APRIL MAY Chandler Avant .105 (11 GP) .283 (17-for-60), 18 GP, 9 RBI, 6 K Juan Uriarte .100 (16 GP) .341 (14-for-41), 12 GP, 3 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI Mark Vientos .227 (22 GP) .281, 24 GP, 6 2B, 4 HR, 11 RBI

Both Avant and Uriarte were transferred off of Columbia's roster in April only to return and bounce back in exceptional fashion (Avant: April 22-May 6 and Uriarte: April 30-May 6).

WELCOME TO COLUMBIA: The Fireflies face the Augusta GreenJackets for just the second time this season. Columbia defeated their Southern Division rivals twice in a three-game series at SRP Park from May 14-16. Four of the Fireflies' final five series to close out the first half of the season are against Southern Division teams.

