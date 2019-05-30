Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns start a four-game series at Municipal Stadium against the Rome Braves tonight at 7:05 p.m. Lefty Tim Cate (3-3, 2.63 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown, while Rome elects southpaw Gabriel Noguero (2-1, 4.66 ERA) to start the series.

ERRORS BEST SUNS IN FINALE IN DELMARVA: Two pivotal, run-scoring errors by the Suns proved to be the difference in Hagerstown's 5-4 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds at Perdue Stadium Tuesday. The first mistake came in the second inning. With a runner on second and one out, Gilbert Lara made a throwing error on a Ben Breazeale grounder that allowed the first run of the game to score for Delmarva. The next came in the fifth, when a tailor-made double-play ball turned into another throwing error. Jose Sanchez made the error, which allowed two runs to score, giving the Shorebirds a 4-2 advantage. Delmarva (40-11) got one more run on a wild pitch in the fifth, capping off a four-run inning filled with Hagerstown mishaps.That fifth run would be enough for the Shorebirds to win it and take four out of five in the series.

ARE THESE THINGS ON?: The bats have been stunned against the Shorebirds through a five-game set, mustering just one hit in Saturday's game and two hits in Sunday's game. Overall, the offense hit just .159 (23-for-145) in the four games in this series against the Shorebirds.

CH-CH-CH-CH-CHANGES: The Suns made a flurry of roster moves prior to today's game, including activating today's starting pitcher, Tim Cate, from the injured list. Subsequently, Jake Irvin was placed on the injured list. The former-Sooner tossed a season-high 91 pitches before getting lifted after 4.2 innings of work against Delmarva May 26. In addition to that, the Suns activated two players from Extended Spring Training today. Cole Daily, a right-handed hitting infielder who's range extends from second base to third base, was picked out in the 22nd round of the 2018 Draft out of Notre Dame. They also activated a southpaw reliever, Christian Vann, who was selected in the 25th round of the 2018 draft out of Mercer University.

OUT OF THE DARKNESS: Tuesday, infielder Jose Sanchez had his second multiple-hit game of the season, tying a career-high three hits through four at-bats against the Shorebirds. Sanchez also scored a run and drove in a run in the 5-4 loss. The game snapped an 0-for-21 rut Sanchez had been in since the third inning of the May 22 game vs Kannapolis.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day picked up the win in Thursday's game, spinning four two-hit innings without allowing a run. That was his second four inning appearance of the season. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 12.1 innings, he has allowed just four hits while setting down 12 batters via the strikeout and allowing just a single earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.38 over his last five outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .243. In May, the righty has made six appearances and has a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

RING OF FIRE: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in four games, spinning six innings and punching out 13 batters, including the first five he faced in Friday's extra-innings win. Opponents are merely hitting .143 against him in the short time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

SUN SPOTS: Delmarva leads the Governor's Cup series 5-2 with 15 games remaining in the series this season.

