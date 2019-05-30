Faith & Family Night June 8th with Former Redskins Great, Gary Clark

May 30, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





The Delmarva Shorebirds would like to invite you out to the annual Mountaire Farms Faith & Family Night on Saturday, June 8th! This year, Faith & Family Night will be highlighted with a special appearance by former Washington Redskins Wide Receiver, Gary Clark, and a post-game Q105 fireworks show!

Clark will be available for autographs for a portion of the night and will deliver a post-game message before the fireworks show.

In addition, the Shorebirds will be offering special group rates with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Mountaire Farms Thanksgiving for Thousands initiative.

?To purchase your groups tickets or for more information on Faith & Family Night, please call 410-219-3112 or email jdelucia@theshorebirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.