Kelenic Promoted to High-A Modesto

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - Power outfielder Jarred Kelenic has been promoted to the High-A Modesto Nuts of the California League, the Seattle Mariners announced Wednesday evening. The Mariners' second-best prospect per MLB.com and Baseball America dominated the South Atlantic League during his 50-game tenure, averaging above .300 for most of his Low-A career with 11 homers and 29 RBI.

Kelenic, the centerpiece acquisition that Seattle received last December in a trade with the New York Mets for second baseman Robinson Cano and right-handed closer Edwin Diaz, got off to a very slow start with West Virginia. The outfielder produced just two hits in his first 25 at-bats with nine strikeouts across the team's first road trip, but quickly turned things around at Appalachian Power Park.

The left-handed slugger went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI April 11 in his inaugural game in Charleston, igniting the best span of his 50-game Sally League stint. Kelenic ripped off an 18-game hitting streak through May 2, compiling a .444 clip with six homers and 17 RBI. He backed that up with a 26-game on-base streak that stretched through May 9, the second-longest streak in the SAL this season (Trey Harris, Rome, 28 games).

The sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Mets, Kelenic had several career games during his time with the Power, starting April 16, when he posted a 4-for-4 effort with a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, his first-ever four-hit night. Kelenic's power flashed in front of the Charleston faithful many times, as he recorded home runs in back-to-back games three times, including in two of his last three games in a Power uniform (May 26 and May 28 [G1] vs. Lexington). The Wisconsin native wrapped up his time with West Virginia by boasting a four-homer, six-RBI home stretch from May 21-28, both homestand season-highs with the Power.

Kelenic departs from the South Atlantic League amongst the league leaders in numerous categories. His .309 average ranks seventh-best, while his 11 home runs are fifth-most and his 29 RBI are 11th-highest. Kelenic also possesses the third-most hits (59), the second-highest OPS (.955), the ninth-most doubles (14) and the second-most extra-base hits (28) in the league. The 19-year-old reached base in 44 of his 50 games in the South Atlantic League.

