Fireflies Game Notes: July 26 vs. Hagerstown (Game 101)

July 26, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (15-19, 39-61) vs. Hagerstown Suns (14-19, 44-59)

RHP Daison Acosta (1-1, 2.51) vs. RHP Joan Adon (8-3, 4.20)

Fri., July 26, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 101

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia came just short of a series win against Augusta. The Fireflies fell 4-3 to the GreenJackets in Thursday night's rubber match. Jose Medina and Walter Rasquin each homered in the loss.

HERE COMES THE SUN(S): The Fireflies welcome the Hagerstown Suns to Segra Park on Friday. Columbia has yet to play the Washington Nationals affiliate in 2019. The Fireflies had a 7-5 record against Hagerstown in 2018, and own an 11-11 record against the Suns all-time.

HITS ON HITS ON HITS: Ronny Mauricio is now sixth in the South Atlantic League with 102 hits. The Mets prospect is on pace for 138 hits this season with Columbia, which would smash the single-season record of 111 set by J.C. Rodriguez in 2016.

HIPP-HIPP, JOSE!: Columbia outfielder Jose Medina was without a home run through his first 39 games as a Firefly in 2019. Since June 18 (7 G), the 22-year-old has left the yard on four separate occasions. Medina's four round-trippers have him just one longball shy of his season high (5) as a Mets farmhand.

HIPP-HIPP, JOSE! Pt. II: Medina hasn't been limited to deep flies either. In his last nine games, the Dominican native is hitting .344 (11-for-32) with 4 HR, 6 RBI and 3 2B. Medina also owns a team-leading 1.213 OPS during that span.

NIGHT AND DAY: Shervyen Newton has seen an immense improvement hitting the baseball in the second half of the season. The Mets prospect posted a .195 average in 45 first-half games and has hit .250 in 31 second-half games. He's also homered four times which is double what he hit before the all-star break.

'PEN PALS: Columbia's bullpen was outstanding in the previous series against Augusta. Firefly relievers combined to allow just one earned run against the GreenJackets in 12.2 innings over three games. That ratio is good for a 0.71 ERA. The lone run surrendered by the bullpen came in the ninth inning of the series opener on Tuesday. That puts Columbia's spare arms in the midst of an 8.2 scoreless-innings streak.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.