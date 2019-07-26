Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

The Suns start a four-game series with the Columbia Fireflies tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Segra Park. Hagerstown sends RHP Joan Adon (8-3, 4.20 ERA) to the bump, while Columbia counters with righty Daison Acosta (2-1, 1.65 ERA).

TENTH INNING MISCUE PRODS SUNS TO VICTORY: A tenth inning error allowed Jacob Rhinesmith to score and the Suns to cap-off a 2-0 win against the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium Thursday evening. Rhinesmith started the 10th at second and advanced to third on a passed ball with no outs. While he was at third, Cole Daily popped out to pitcher Jake Higginbotham (L, 3-4) for the second out of the frame. The pitcher errantly tossed the ball to third to try to double-up Rhinesmith, who scored on the attempt. Israel Pineda would score in the next at-bat when Phil Caulfield reached on an error from second baseman Greg Cullen to put the Suns (44-59, 14-19) in front 2-0.Jacob Howell (S, 2) earned the save after working a scoreless 10th frame. Reid Schaller tossed an absolute gem, working five, one-hit innings for the Suns prior to handing the ball to Ryan Williamson (W, 2-0) who continued the dominance against Rome (47-56, 17-17) bats. Williamson worked four scoreless frames before leaving the scoreless ball game.

FIRING BLANKS: The Suns used three pitchers, Reid Schaller, Ryan Williamson and Jacob Howell, to throw their fourth shutout of the season and their second in the month of July. Schaller became the first Suns starter to start multiple shutouts for Hagerstown this season. The four shutouts rank second amongst Washington Nationals affiliates, behind the Harrisburg Senators, who after last night's 1-0 win in the 10th at Portland, have seven this season. Delmarva paces the South Atlantic League with 14 shutouts this season.

IN THE VANN, AWAY FROM HOME: This season, Christian Vann has inherited 14 runners in 12 games. The 25th-round draftee has stranded all, but one of them (93%) on the basepaths. On average, Suns relievers strand 66% of inherited runners, the next-closest mark to Vann came from Aaron Fletcher, who stranded five of six inherited runners. Earlier this week, Fletcher, another lefty, made his Eastern-League debut with the Harrisburg Senators.

IRKING IRVIN: Jake Irvin's stellar second half continued last night. The Oklahaoma-product produced his third quality start in four appearances in the second half. His second half ERA is 3.23, compared to a 5.11 ERA in the first half of the season. His last start against Rome may have been his most effective start of the season. It was his seventh quality start of the season and he went six, shutout frames in his longest scoreless venture of the year. The righty also fanned six batters, the most he has had in a single game since June 30 vs Delmarva.

MULTI-BAG MENDOZA: Hagerstown's first baseman hit his sixth double in 15 games Thursday. To put that in perpective, Justin Connell has the second-most doubles on the team this season, slashing 16 in 79 games. If Drew Mendoza were to maintain this clip for that period of time, he would hit 32 doubles in just under 80 games, which would give him the most doubles on the Suns. The Florida State-product now has a .403 on-base percentage to compliment his 25 total bases in 17 games. If that weren't enough, his 0-for-4 effort last night ended a season-high 10-game hitting streak. The streak was good for Hagerstown's second-longest hitting streak of the year, behind Gilbert Lara's 19-game streak. Including two from Mendoza, the Suns have just 12 hitting streaks that have spanned six games or more this season.

SUN SPOTS: After last night's 1-for-10 performance with RISP, the Suns are 4-for-37 on the trip with RISP.

