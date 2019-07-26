Aggressive Tourists Take out Crawdads

July 26, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





HICKORY - Friday night LP Frans Stadium had a playoff-like feel to it. The Asheville Tourists and the Hickory Crawdads took the field with both teams sitting in second place in their respective divisions. Asheville, fresh off a double-header sweep of Greensboro, used a fast start to win their third straight game; 6-4 over Hickory.

The Tourists plated four runs over the first two innings thanks to some timely hitting and aggressive base-running. Coco Montes scored Niko Decolati with an RBI double in the first and Cade Harris made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the second. Decolati then brought in another run before a fielder's choice on the base-paths made it 4-0 after two.

Both teams exchanged runs in the fourth with Asheville's coming on a Kyle Datres solo Home Run to deep right field. Hickory rallied after foiling the Tourists hopes to break the game open in the top of the fifth. The Crawdads plated a single run in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to cut the Tourists lead to one at 5-4.

The visitors responded with back-to-back hits in the top of the eighth for a key insurance run when Willie MacIver knocked in Grant Lavigne from second. PJ Poulin closed it out in the bottom of the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Eris Filpo earned the win in his Tourists debut. The starting pitcher went five innings, allowed two runs on five hits, and struck out five without walking a batter. Colton Harlow and Alexander Martinez both earned holds by chewing up three innings after Filpo departed.

The Tourists stole six bases in the game including two by Decolati. Every player in Asheville's lineup recorded at least one hit in the game. The same two teams will take the field on Saturday night at 5:00pm for game two of this four-game series.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.