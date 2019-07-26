Game Notes (July 26)

The Power begins a four-game series with the Rome Braves Friday evening at State Mutual Stadium. LHP Nate Fisher (0-0, 12.46 ERA) toes the slab for West Virginia, while LHP Gabriel Noguera (4-4, 3.14 ERA) takes the ball for Rome.

NEVAREZ'S BLAST LIFTS POWER TO 3-2 WIN : Dean Nevarez drilled a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, backing up a quality start for Josias De Los Santos to guide the Power to a 3-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads in the series finale Thursday evening at L.P. Frans Stadium. Hickory got the scoring going in the second, as Pedro Gonzalez led off the frame with a single and Matt Whatley brought him in with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 Crawdads. Hickory doubled its lead in the second, with Jax Biggers laying down a perfect bunt to third and Austin Shenton's throw sailing wide of the bag at first to plate Josh Jung for a 2-0 edge. West Virginia responded in the fourth, as Bobby Honeyman stroked a two-out single to get the rally going. Shenton then smacked a triple to left-center just out of the reach of Pedro Gonzalez to bring in Honeyman, while Nevarez laced a double down the left-field line that allowed Shenton to trot in and tie the game at two. Meanwhile, De Los Santos dealt through the middle innings, setting down the last 12 men he faced from the third through the sixth innings. Nevarez led off the seventh with his solo blast off new reliever Sam Hellinger, and Reid Morgan turned in a scoreless bottom half of the frame. Dayeison Arias got the final six outs, including four strikeouts, to pick up his ninth save of the season in 10 opportunities.

DEALER'S CHOICE : De Los Santos recorded his second quality start of the season, as well as his third career quality start, Thursday, hurling six innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five batters. His lone other quality start this year came July 9 against Delmarva, when he rung up a career-best nine men over six innings in a loss. The 19-year-old has now spun at least five innings in each of his last five starts, and has only given up more than three runs in one of those stints. De Los Santos has thrived against the Crawdads this season, going 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in three games (two starts) with 12 strikeouts compared to two walks over 15 innings of work.

THE LONG BALL : Nevarez's long ball is West Virginia's 86th home run as a team this season, third-most in the league (Greensboro, 104 and Hickory, 116). The Power backstop blasted his first homer with the Power since May 26 against Lexington, as well as his sixth overall this season, doubling his home run output from 2018 (3 in the AZL).

ALL-STAR ARIAS : Arias twirled two hitless innings of work Thursday night in Hickory, racking up four strikeouts to secure his ninth save of the year. That save surpasses his single-season high in saves (2017, 8 saves). His nine saves are tied with Greenville's Logan Browning for second-most among active qualified players in the South Atlantic League (Alexander Martinez, 14).

STIRRING THE HONEY AGAIN : One night after seeing his 18-game hitting streak go by the wayside, Honeyman was right back in the fold of things offensively, collecting a 3-for-4 night with a run scored. The Stony Brook product picked up his fourth three-hit game of the season, as well as his 23rd multi-hit game overall this year, tying him with Joseph Rosa for the most multi-hit games on the team this season.

BY THE SLIMMEST OF MARGINS : The Power claimed their 23rd one-run decision Wednesday evening, moving their record in one-run games to 23-13 (.639), the second-best winning percentage in the league (Delmarva, .656). West Virginia's 36 one-run games are the fifth-most games played in the league (Rome, 43), though the Power does have the most wins of any team.

NEW CHALLENGER APPROACHING!: The Power now heads to Georgia for the first time this season to take on the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium in a four-game series. West Virginia and Rome will handle their eight-game season set in the span of 13 days, as the Braves make the trek to Appalachian Power Park from August 3-6 for another four-game bout. The Power and Braves split their season series last year at six games apiece.

POWER POINTS : Charlie McConnell has not committed an error in 51 consecutive games (May 15 at Charleston)... Shenton has reached base safely in 28 of his first 30 professional games, including eight of nine with West Virginia... Onil Pena has two hits in his last 26 at-bats with 16 strikeouts... Mike Salvatore is hitless in his last 16 at-bats with five strikeouts... Morgan snagged his second career hold for West Virginia after keeping Hickory at bay through the seventh inning... Salvatore swiped his first professional stolen base... Shenton racked up his second career Minor League triple with his run-scoring knock in the fourth... Friday starter Nate Fisher is making his second Low-A start against the Rome Braves tonight... Nevarez posted his second multi-RBI game and third multi-hit game since rejoining the Power July 15 from Short-Season Everett... Ryan Ramiz compiled his 20th multi-hit game with his 2-for-4 evening Thursday night.

