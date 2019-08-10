Fireflies Game Notes: August 10 vs. Greenville (Game 114)

Columbia Fireflies (22-25, 46-67) vs. Greenville Drive (17-29, 49-67)

RHP Bryce Hutchinson (4-6, 3.69) vs. RHP Chase Shugart (5-3, 2.67)

Sat., August 10, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 114

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies stretched their season-best win streak to six in a row on Friday with a 11-7 victory over Greenville. It was the second straight night Columbia scored double-digit runs against the Drive (12 on Thursday). The Fireflies homered three more times on Friday, giving the home team six over the first two games in the series.

BY THE NUMBERS: Columbia and Greenville have torn the cover off of the ball in the first two games of the series:

RUNS HITS XBH HR

Columbia 23 28 12 6

Greenville 12 18 9 2

TOTAL 35 46 21 8

BY THE NUMBERS, Pt. II: This is the most prolific two-game span of offense for Columbia all season (23 runs). The previous two-game best was 19 total runs on June 23-24 (@ Asheville, @ Lexington).

BY THE NUMBERS, Pt. III: Columbia is hitting .274 during the six-game win streak with 40 runs scored and 24 extra-base hits.

LAUNCHING PAD: The Fireflies have homered six times against Greenville in the series. Columbia homered four times against the Drive during a series at Fluor Field from July 18-21 and in total have gone yard 18 times against Greenville in 13 games. That's 26% of Columbia's home run output this season.

LAUNCHING PAD, Pt. II: Brian Sharp is the one Firefly who homered in both games against Greenville. It's the second time this season the Missouri native has gone yard in consecutive games (July 3-4 vs. Greenville, @ Hickory). Sharp is second on the team with 11 homers right behind Mark Vientos (12).

WHAT'S AT STAKE: If Columbia wins on Sat., its 7-game winning streak would continue to be the longest since winning nine straight from June 4-12, 2017.

HE'S ON FIRE: Mets top-prospect Ronny Mauricio has recorded three straight multi-hit games and 10 hits over his last five. He's hitting .417 (10-for-24) over those last five games with five runs, a homer and six RBI.

RECORD BREAKER: Ronny Mauricio broke the Fireflies single-season hits record on Tuesday in Hagerstown. After finishing 3-for-5 at the plate on Friday, Mauricio now has 117 on the year (tied for fourth in the SAL). The Mets top-rated prospect is on pace for 140 which would blow the prior record (J.C. Rodriguez, 111 in 2016) out of the water.

HE WAS NUMBER ONE: MLB Pipeline has long been the leader in MiLB prospect rankings. It recently re-ranked the Mets' minor-league prospects and Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio is now the top-rated prospect in the Mets system. He's also the 84th-best prospect in all of MiLB.

