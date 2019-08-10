Rodriguez Dazzles Again, 'Birds Roll K-Town

August 10, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





SALISBURY, MD - Behind the scintillating pitching of Grayson Rodriguez, the Delmarva Shorebirds squelched the Kannapolis Intimidators 5-1 on Saturday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Rodriguez (9-3) took his season-long domination to a new level to earn the win for the Shorebirds (30-17, 78-38). The Orioles' No. 2 prospect threw five no-hit innings, issuing just two walks while tying a career high with 10 strikeouts. It's the fourth time this season Rodriguez has struck out 10 batters, needing just five innings to reach that mark in three of those four outings; in those four 10-strikeout nights he has combined for 21 scoreless frames.

Jason Bilous (5-7) suffered the loss for the Intimidators (24-24, 52-64). Bilous allowed five runs across five innings on eight hits and two walks while punching out seven.

A two-out rally in the first brought home the first Delmarva run. Adam Hall slashed a single to right and then came home to score when Zach Watson doubled down the left field line to make it 1-0.

Seamus Curran doubled the Shorebirds' lead as he blasted a 431-foot solo homer halfway up the batter's eye in center, his 17th homer on the season, pushing the Delmarva advantage to 2-0 in the second.

The Shorebirds busted the game open with three runs in the third. With one away, Adam Hall belted a solo homer down the left field line, his fifth of the year, making it 3-0. Zach Watson was then hit by a pitch and Ryne Ogren moved him to third with a base hit to center. Doran Turchin followed with an RBI single to put Delmarva ahead 4-0. A Curran walk loaded the bases and Cody Roberts worked a walk of his own to force home a run, providing the Shorebirds with a 5-0 lead.

Kannapolis plated their only run of the game in the eighth. Michael Hickman swatted a double to left to start the inning, and after a strikeout Hickman moved to third on a Ian Dawkins bloop single to right. Lenyn Sosa then bounced into fielder's choice, scoring Hickman and giving the game its final line of 5-1.

Hall had multiple hits for the second straight game and 39th time this season as he went 2-for-4 with a homer, RBI, and two runs scored for the Shorebirds. Ogren and Jean Carlos Encarnacion also picked up two hits apiece, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored and 2-for-5 respectively. Curran's home run was his 30th over two seasons with Delmarva.

Kannapolis didn't register their first hit of the game until the seventh inning on a Romy Gonzalez single. Prior to that, Kannapolis had gone nine consecutive innings without a hit dating to the sixth inning of Friday night's game.

The Shorebirds and Intimidators wrap up their series Sunday evening. Delmarva turns to Ryan Wilson (5-4, 2.97) to start the finale while Kannapolis goes with Johan Dominguez (4-4, 3.02). First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4:00. On Sunday the Shorebirds will don their Copa De La Diversion identity, Los Gallos de Delmarva, for the final time at home this season against Los Rapidos de Kannapolis. The game also features the Float for the Fund presented by Georgeo's Italian Ice & Mug Root Beer with fans getting the chance to purchase All You Can Enjoy Root Beer Floats and a commemorative mug for $5 with all proceeds going to the Fly Together Fund. It's a Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday and a Kid's Club Game presented by Maryland Excels with kids getting a chance to run the bases postgame presented by Chili's. It is also Summer Reading Program Day presented by McDonald's of Delmarva. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 4:50 with Will DeBoer and Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.