Anderson's 3 RBIs Not Enough for 'Dads

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads offense erupted for nine runs, but the 'Dads ultimately fell 10-9 on Saturday night to the Charleston RiverDogs.

The Crawdads wasted no time, getting on the board with three runs in the first inning. Jax Biggers led off the home half of the first inning with a double and Matt Whatley was hit by a pitch. Jax Biggers reached on a fielder's choice that all runners were safe on. Tyreque Reed hit into a double play that scored Biggers. Ryan Anderson doubled in Whatley and put the 'Dads up 2-0. The 'Dads got their third run as Aparicio hit a single to drive in Anderson.

Charleston got a run back in the top of the second inning.

The 'Dads opened things up in the third inning with four runs. Josh Jung was hit by a pitch to start things off. Reed doubled and Anderson hit a two-run single. Anderson stole second for his sixth steal of the year. Miguel Aparicio walked and both runners advanced to third on Melvin Novoa's groundout. Frainyer Chavez came through with a base hit to send in Anderson and Aparicio.

The RiverDogs chipped away at the Crawdads lead with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to make the score 7-4.

The Crawdads answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Melvin Novoa hit a towering shot to left field for his eighth homer of the season. Pedro Gonzalez followed up with a triple and came home on a single by Jonathan Ornelas.

In the bottom of the seventh, the RiverDogs scored two runs and added four more in the eighth to take a 10-9 lead.

