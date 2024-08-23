Fireflies Fall 6-1 to FredNats Friday at Segra Park

Columbia Fireflies' Josh Hansell on game night

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies fell 6-1 to the Fredericksburg Nationals Friday night at Segra Park. The club has lost three of their first four games this week and after a Charleston RiverDogs win are now four games back of first on the season.

Josh Hansell was a bright spot from the bullpen for the Fireflies. The 6'6" righty matched a career-best with eight punchouts in five innings while allowing three runs (two earned).

Fredericksburg jumped on the board in the top of the second inning. After Emmanuel Reyes recorded four groundouts on 10 pitches to start the game. He allowed a bloop single to Caleb Lomavita and then Brandon Pimental crushed a two-run homer to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead.

After that, the Fireflies turned to Henson Leal and the bullpen. Jorgelys Mota laced a triple to center field to start the relief appearance for Columbia and then Nate Ochoa floated a single past the pulled-in infield to plate Mota and increase Fredericksburg's lead to 3-0.

The next inning, the runs kept coming in for Fredericksburg. Brenner Cox led the frame off with a walk and then Seaver King slapped a single to second to put runners on the corners. After a Kevin Bazzell sacrifice fly to right field, King stole second and came around on a Pimental single through the middle to increase Fredericksburg's lead to 5-0.

Columbia's lone run came in the sixth inning. Blake Mitchell, Derlin Figueroa and Austin Charles singled to load the bases for Carter Frederick, who bounced into a fielder's choice to plate Mitchell and cut Fredericksburg's lead to 6-1.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow night at 6:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 3.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Brayan Romero (0-0, 6.46 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Faith and Family Night presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. Come out for a faith-filled night that'll be fun for the whole family! We'll kick-off the evening with a Jordan St. Cyr pre-game concert presented by HIS Radio 92.1 beginning at 4:30 and we'll cap off the night with a fantastic fireworks show! Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

