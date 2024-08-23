Hujsak's First Professional Homer Propels RiverDogs to Comeback Win

Charleston, SC - Connor Hujsak connected for a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, guiding the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-6 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday night. The pivotal home run was the first of Hujsak's professional career. The RiverDogs overcame a pair of four-run deficits to collect a key win in front of 4,563 fans. Accompanied by a Columbia Fireflies loss, the team's lead in the south division standings increased to 4.0 games.

The RiverDogs (31-19, 58-57) entered the game-changing seventh frame trailing 6-4. Reliever Connor Schultz retired the first two batters of the inning before walking Narciso Polanco. The inning appeared like it may end harmlessly on a groundball to second by Adrian Santana, but Jose Escobar committed an error that kept the stanza alive. Hujsak followed with a mammoth home run to right center that put Charleston ahead for good. Alexander Alberto retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his fourth save.

Escobar continued to torment RiverDogs pitching early in the contest, driving in the first runs of the game in the Myrtle Beach (23-24, 52-61) third inning. Leonel Espinoza started the inning with a solid single back up the middle and Alfonsin Rosario extended the frame with a single of his own three batters later. With two on base, Escobar crushed his second home run of the series to stake the Pelicans to a 3-0 lead. A solo home run from designated hitter Owen Ayers increased the margin to 4-0.

The RiverDogs scored their first run of the game in the fourth, but left meat on the bone. Narciso Polanco worked a free pass to begin the inning and moved to second on a balk. A single by Connor Hujsak put men on the corners with just one out. Jhon Diaz hooked an RBI double down the right field line in the next at-bat, but the RiverDogs settled for just one run.

Escobar added to the Myrtle Beach advantage with an RBI single in the top of the fifth. However, the RiverDogs closed within one thanks to a crooked number in the bottom half. A pair of walks and a single by Polanco loaded the bases with one out against Alfredo Romero. Santana hit a hot shot under the glove of Escobar and into right field as two runs crossed the plate. A wild pitch allowed one more run to score and made it a 5-4 game.

Gerlin Rosario was on the mound in the top of the seventh when Cam Smith struck again. The Myrtle Beach third baseman homered for the fourth consecutive contest to widen the gap to 6-4. Smith became the first Pelicans player since 2006 to homer in four straight games.

Rosario earned the win by tossing 2.0 innings and allowing only the solo home run. Seth Chavez allowed a lone run in 2.0 innings of relief work as well. The starter, Trevor Harrison, went 4.0 innings and surrendered four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Hujsak finished the night 2-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Diaz also collected two hits. Smith led the Pelicans by going 3-4 and Escobar chipped in four RBI. The latter has totaled nine RBI in the last three games.

Ballpark Fun

Friday night fireworks are always more enjoyable after a big win at The Joe. Following the come-from-behind victory, most of the team remained on the field in front of the dugout to enjoy the show along with the fans. One more REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks show remains on August 30.

The penultimate meeting of the season series between the clubs is set for Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. The RiverDogs will be hosting Friends Night with special alternate jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. The night will also be filled with trivia and other games related to the legendary sitcom. RHP Santiago Suarez (6-5, 4.24) will start on the mound for Charleston with RHP Kenten Egbert (5-2, 3.05) working for Myrtle Beach.

