Nationals Jump on Fireflies Early in 6-1 Win

August 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Freddies jumped ahead early and never looked back in a 6-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies. FXBG improves to 32-20 (67-51), and Columbia is now 27-23 (62-53) after the defeat.

After a scoreless first, Fredericksburg pounced in the second inning. Caleb Lomavita smacked a one-out single, before Brandon Pimentel launched his eighth home run of the season to put the Nats up 2-0 early. Jorgelys Mota followed Pimmy with a stand-up triple, and Nate Ochoa brought him in with a single past the Columbia infield that was playing in.

Kevin Bazzell made it a 4-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third, then Pimentel picked up his third RBI of the night with a sharp single to plate Seaver King, giving Fredericksburg a five-run cushion.

That turned to 6-0 in the top of the fifth, on a fielder's choice grounder that Caleb Lomavita scored on.

Columbia managed their lone run in the home sixth, on a RBI grounder from Carter Frederick.

Matt Bollenbacher and Bubba Hall combined to hold Columbia scoreless over the final three frames, striking six batters as Fredericksburg won 6-1. Bryan Sanchez (1-5) earned his first win this year, and Emmanuel Reyes (5-5) took the loss.

In game five, Brayan Romero (0-0, 6.46) takes on Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 3.00) in a 6:05 Saturday tilt.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.