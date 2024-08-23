Nationals Jump on Fireflies Early in 6-1 Win
August 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
COLUMBIA, SC - The Freddies jumped ahead early and never looked back in a 6-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies. FXBG improves to 32-20 (67-51), and Columbia is now 27-23 (62-53) after the defeat.
After a scoreless first, Fredericksburg pounced in the second inning. Caleb Lomavita smacked a one-out single, before Brandon Pimentel launched his eighth home run of the season to put the Nats up 2-0 early. Jorgelys Mota followed Pimmy with a stand-up triple, and Nate Ochoa brought him in with a single past the Columbia infield that was playing in.
Kevin Bazzell made it a 4-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third, then Pimentel picked up his third RBI of the night with a sharp single to plate Seaver King, giving Fredericksburg a five-run cushion.
That turned to 6-0 in the top of the fifth, on a fielder's choice grounder that Caleb Lomavita scored on.
Columbia managed their lone run in the home sixth, on a RBI grounder from Carter Frederick.
Matt Bollenbacher and Bubba Hall combined to hold Columbia scoreless over the final three frames, striking six batters as Fredericksburg won 6-1. Bryan Sanchez (1-5) earned his first win this year, and Emmanuel Reyes (5-5) took the loss.
In game five, Brayan Romero (0-0, 6.46) takes on Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 3.00) in a 6:05 Saturday tilt.
