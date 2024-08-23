Karim Ayubi's Walk-Off Keeps BeerMongers Undefeated

SALEM, Va. - In his fifth game at the Single-A level an opportunity presented itself in the bottom of the ninth and 20 year-old Curacao native, Karim Ayubi was up to the task. After not scoring a run since the second inning and not collecting a hit since the seventh, the Red Sox got hot at the right time, propelling Salem to a 5-4 win for their second walkoff in three days. The win kept the Sox unblemished (8-0) as their alt-ego Salem BeerMongers at home on Thursday nights this season.

Lynchburg center fielder Tommy Hawke started the ballgame with an exclamation point, drilling a double down the left field line on the first pitch of the ballgame. Nothing came of it, as Red Sox starter Luis Cohen kept the Hillcats off the board in the first.

Salem then found their groove offensively as Nazzan Zanetello found himself on base after being hit by a pitch. A wild pitch gifted Zanetello second before Brooks Brannon drove him in with an RBI-double to left putting the Sox in front 1-0.

Lynchburg bounced back in the second as Garrett Howe walked and Logun Clarke moved him to third with a base hit. Juan Benjamin tied the game with an RBI-fielder's choice before stealing second. Barrett Riebock launched a sacrifice fly out to right, giving the Hillcats a 2-1 lead.

Salem countered in the home half as Nataneal Yuten led off with a walk. Karim Ayubi singled up the middle before Red Sox catcher Daniel McElveny walked to load the bases. Designated hitter Franklin Arias worked a run-scoring walk with the bases loaded to tie the game at two. Brooks Brannon broke the draw with a base hit to left, scoring Ayubi to make it 3-2.

In the third, it was Lynchburg again finding the equalizer. Tommy Hawk led off the frame with a triple for his second extra base hit in as many at bats. Jaison Chourio then worked a one-out walk to plot runners on the corners. The Hillcats attempted a double steal, but couldn't outsmart the Sox as catcher Daniel McElveny threw through to second where second baseman Marvin Alcantara returned it right back to the plate on a rifle to get Hawke out at the dish, keeping Salem in front by a run.

The lead didn't last much longer as Luis Merejo cranked one to left field that Red Sox left fielder Nataneal Yuten lost in the lights, resulting in an E7 to score Chourio to tie the game at three.

The Sox were neutralized in the third and both teams remained scoreless through the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh. Jack Jasiak tossed a gem for the Hillcats, going three and a third without giving up a hit, run, or walk. Denis Reguillo pitched the middle portion for the Sox without surrendering a run on just one hit. Luis Cohen finished his start without giving up an earned run after four and two thirds.

In the top of the eighth, the Red Sox went with righty Francis Hernandez as the Hillcats found a way to break the tie. Garrett Howe got on base and made it all the way to third as Salem left fielder Natanael Yuten again lost the ball in the lights for a fielding error. Logun Clarked drove in Howe with an RBI-single, jolting Lynchburg in front 4-3.

Caden Favors was lights out in the eighth for Lynchburgh, facing the minimum for the third inning in a row and Hernandez stranded runners on first and second in the ninth for the Sox.

Down to their final three outs, the Salem bats came to life. Freili Encarnacion reached on a fielding error by pitcher Caden Favors before Nataneal Yuten tied the game with a massive triple hugging the right field line all the way to the wall. With a runner on third, in just his first week in Salem, Karim Ayubi delivered with an absolute rocket over the center fielders head to walk it off.

The Red Sox and Hillcats are back in action on Friday night with fireworks after the game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

