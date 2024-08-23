Woodies Top Shorebirds, 2-1

August 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted game 4 of the series against the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight.

The Shorebirds started off the game with a lead-off single from Overn, who was then caught trying to steal second. The Woodies started the bottom of the first with a batter on base due to being hit by a pitch, followed by a lineout and then a walk. The Woodies were able to get runners on first and third, but they were ultimately left stranded. Delmarva left one runner stranded in the top of the second, they reached on a walk. The Woodies went three up, three down to end the second inning.

It was a quick third inning for both teams, as neither were able to score. The game was tied 0-0 after three innings.

The Shorebirds went three up, three down in the fourth inning. While the Woodies were able to get a runner on thanks to a single by Guerrero, but he was left stranded. It was another quick inning in the fifth, as neither team was able to score. Delmarva started the sixth inning off by reaching first on a walk (Overn). Overn was then able to steal second and third base. Overn scored on a fly ball to left field by Anderson. Anderson got a double. The Woodies were able to get a base runner on in the bottom of the sixth via a single by Barroso. Barroso was able to then steal second base. But that was as far as he was able to go. The Shorebirds were up 1-0 after six innings.

Cuevas for Delmarva reached first on a walk in the seventh inning and then stole second base but was unable to make it any farther. The Woodies went three up, three down to end the seventh inning. In similar fashion to the seventh inning, the Shorebirds went three up, three down. The Woodies had a runner reach on a walk but was then caught trying to steal second. Delmarva was up 1-0 going into the ninth inning. The Shorebirds left a runner stranded in the top of the ninth via a single by Rodriguez. The Woodies scored one run tying the game up via a double by Barroso followed by back-to-back-to back walks. The bases were loaded with two outs in the bottom of the ninth when the pitcher (Leandro) threw a wild pitch allowing the Wood Ducks to score another run, ending the game.

The Woodies beat the Shorebirds 2-1 on 3 hits and 0 errors. The Shorebirds scored 1 on 5 hits and 0 errors. Danielson was awarded the win for the Woodies after pitching 1.0 inning giving up 1 hit.

Cravey was given the loss for the Shorebirds after pitching 4.2 innings giving up 2 hits and striking out five batters. Both teams left 6 base runners on.

