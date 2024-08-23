Wood Ducks Rally to Walk-off Shorebirds in the Ninth

KINSTON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (46-71, 23-29) were narrowly defeated by the Down East Wood Ducks (58-54, 23-24) on Friday as they were walked off by a final of 2-1.

Yeiber Cartaya delivered another strong starting pitching performance for the Shorebirds as he dealt four innings of scoreless baseball, striking out five on one hit and one walk.

With the game still scoreless in the sixth, Ethan Anderson broke the stalemate with an RBI double off the top of the wall in left field to score Austin Overn, Anderson's sixth-straight game with an RBI made it 1-0.

Jacob Cravey followed Cartaya with a strong outing, keeping the Wood Ducks off the board over the next four innings to keep it a 1-0 game entering the ninth inning.

After Delmarva did not score in the top of the ninth, the Wood Ducks rallied with two outs in the bottom half of the inning as they used a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. A wild pitch moments later brought across the winning run, handing the Shorebirds their first loss of the series as they were walked off 2-1.

Joey Danielson (1-0) earned the win in relief with Jacob Cravey (0-9) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will look to quickly get in the win column on Saturday with Keeler Morfe taking the mound versus Kolton Curtis for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 pm.

