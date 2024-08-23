GreenJackets Announce Second 2024 Job & Career Fair on Tuesday 8/27

August 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce that they will host the second Job & Career Fair presented by ADP of the 2024 season. On Tuesday August 27th, the GreenJackets will kick off their final homestand of the season by granting job seekers the opportunity to meet with a handful of the top companies and colleges in the CSRA for open positions and career opportunities at a variety of levels. Gates will open at 4:30 PM, and the job fair itself will run from 4:30-7:00 as the GreenJackets play a doubleheader beginning at 5:00.

"If you are a job seeker in the CSRA, this is the event for you, as we will have over ten local businesses on hand showcasing amazing opportunities currently available at a variety of different levels," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We invite the community to share this event, come out and see the exciting career offerings available in our region while also getting a chance to see the GreenJackets in action one last time before the end of the summer."

Over ten businesses and colleges from a variety of industries in the CSRA are slated to attend, including ADP, Aiken Technical College, Augusta University, Bailey's Comfort Services, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Jani-King, KAMO, SRP Federal Credit Union, Textron, WOW! Internet, TV, & Phone, and others!

The Job and Career Fair presented by ADP is far from the only exciting reason to come to SRP Park on Tuesday. The GreenJackets will play a doubleheader against their divisional rival the Columbia Fireflies, part of a 6-day, 7-game barrage to end the 2024 home slate. The doubleheader stems from the July 6th suspended game and will pick up where it left off on Tuesday, with Game 2 being a 7-inning slate. It's a First Responder Tuesday, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors at SRP Park, so all first responders get $2 off tickets at the Box Office with a valid ID. Fans 21 and older can take advantage of the SweetWater Brewing Discount Day as well, purchasing 20 oz drafts or 19.2 oz cans of SweetWater beer for just $8 throughout the ballpark!

Those that bring their resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get $2 off a General Admission/Standing Room Only ticket, which will get them admission into the ballpark for both GreenJackets games as well as the Job Fair. The first 25 fans who show up with a resume for the Job & Career Fair at the SRP Park Box Office will get a FREE General Admission Ticket to the game. For more information, fans can go to the SRP Park Box office, visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467). Gates open at 4:30 PM, and first pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 PM. Game 2 will begin approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the evening.

The GreenJackets wrap up the 2024 Season with the final homestand starting Tuesday, August 27th against the Fireflies. GreenJackets fans can enjoy various giveaways, fireworks, and prizes throughout the week in part of BEE-A-Fan Appreciation Weekend. To Learn more or purchase tickets visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

