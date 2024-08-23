Early Offense Lifts Augusta Past Mudcats

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Augusta GreenJackets scored six runs over the first four innings of Friday night's game at Five County Stadium and made that lead hold up as they defeated the Carolina Mudcats 6-3 to end a four-game losing streak.

Augusta (41-73 overall, 14-35 second half) struck for a trio of runs in the top of the first inning against Mudcat starter Bryan Rivera (L, 0-1) as Jon Gil and Patrick Clohisy both reached to start the game before Will Verdung doubled home two-runs and Colby Jones finished the scoring with a single and the early 3-0 lead.

The walks would continue to hurt the Rivera and the Mudcats in the fourth as the GreenJackets used a pair of walks to add an additionally three runs to their ledger thanks to a two-run double by Clohisy and a single by Junior Garcia and a 6-0 lead.

Owen Hackman (W, 1-2) would make that lead hold up as he tossed five scoreless innings allowing just a pair of hits and striking out five to earn his first professional victory

Carolina (70-46 overall, 29-22 second half) began to claw back into the game in the sixth against Adam Shoemaker (S, 1) as they scored twice on a pair of bases loaded hit batsmen to make it a 6-2 ballgame.

The Mudcats pulled a run closer in the seventh when Juan Baez brough home Miguel Briceno on a sacrifice fly. However, that would be as close as Carolina would get as they fell to Augusta 6-3.

Carolina and Augusta will meet again on Saturday afternoon at 5:00 inside Five County Stadium for the penultimate game of the series. The Mudcats send RHP Bishop Letson (1-4, 3.02) to the mound while Augusta will oppose with RHP JR Ritchie (1-3, 2.36).

