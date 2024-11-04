Firebirds Sign University of Minnesota Commit Hayden Reid

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Hayden Reid to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm super excited for the opportunity to join the Firebirds organization," Reid said. "I can't wait to get on the ice at the Dort and get started."

Reid joins the Firebirds after playing the last season plus for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. He has appeared in six games for the Stampede this season and recorded three assists. The Clarington, Ontario native played 60 games for Sioux Falls in the 2023-24 season and recorded six goals and 10 assists. He was originally drafted by the Niagara IceDogs in the third round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and the Firebirds acquired his rights via trade in August.

"We're very happy to add Hayden to our organization," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "He fits the mold of Flint and the Firebirds; a blue-collar, hard-working style of play, but with plenty of skill. Our group has liked him for some time. We were excited to acquire his rights this summer and are glad to have him join the Firebird family."

The 2006-born forward has a verbal commitment to play NCAA hockey for the University of Minnesota, which was announced in October of 2023.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

Hayden Reid is a highly skilled player with excellent on ice vision. He is possesses a high hockey IQ and a brings a very good compete level at both ends of the ice. He's good on faceoffs and plays a strong 200-foot game.

The Firebirds will return to action on Friday night for the first of three games in three nights. Flint will host the Peterborough Petes on Pucks Four Paws Night, benefitting the Humane Society of Genesee County. Fans can bring their dog to the game by donating pet food, treats or toys, or by purchasing a dog ticket for $5, all of which will go to the Humane Society of Genesee County. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

