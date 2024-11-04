Soo Greyhounds to Honor Veterans with Annual Remembrance Day Game

November 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

While we express our gratitude every day, November 11th holds a special significance as we honor and remember the brave members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice. It is also a day to show appreciation for those who continue to serve our country and protect our freedoms.

In recognition of this important occasion, the Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club invites fans to join us for our annual Remembrance Day game on Wednesday, November 6th at 7:07 PM, where we will host the London Knights.

During this event, the Greyhounds will don limited edition commemorative jerseys, which will be auctioned off to support the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 Poppy Fund and the Veterans Commemorative Monument.

Bid Online Fans can participate in the online auction starting now until Friday, November 11 at 11 AM. Visit https://fans.winwithdash.com/auctions/soogreyhounds to place your bids.

Additional auction items include autographed Remembrance Day mini sticks and full-size sticks, all in support of this meaningful cause.

Complimentary Tickets for Service Members and Veterans We are pleased to offer 200 complimentary tickets for active service members and veterans at the SK Group Box Office in the GFL Memorial Gardens, available until game time (while quantities last). One complimentary ticket will be issued per service member or veteran upon presentation of one of the following forms of ID: - Valid military ID card - NDI75 veterans card - Record of service

On behalf of the Soo Greyhounds organization, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have served our community and country, both past and present.

