Mignosa, Parsons and Medvedev Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

November 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, November 3, 2024

Greyhounds' Marco Mignosa Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Marco Mignosa of the Soo Greyhounds is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering four goals, four assists and eight points over three road games.

Mignosa's eight points led the league as he started off fast, scoring two goals and adding an assist on Wednesday to earn second star honours in the Greyhounds' 3-1 win over the Windsor Spitfires. He followed up with another goal on Friday despite a close 4-3 loss to the London Knights. On Saturday, Mignosa tied his career-high with a four-point performance, contributing a goal and three assists to help the Greyhounds secure a 4-0 victory over the Flint Firebirds.

A 19-year-old right-winger from Vaughan, Ont., Mignosa has skated in five games with the Greyhounds this season, tallying five goals, six assists and 11 points. Selected by Sault Ste. Marie in the second round (36th overall) at the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, the 5-foot-11, 170lb. forward has tallied 126 points (50-76-126) in 185 regular season games over four seasons.

Also given consideration for the award this week, defenceman Cameron Reid helped the Kitchener Rangers earn six points last week, registering seven points (2-5-7) in three games played. Fellow NHL Draft-eligible prospect Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads was also a standout, recording four goals, three assists and seven points over three games played.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Rangers' Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, and a .952 save percentage.

Parsons turned aside 60 shots last week as the Rangers extended their current winning streak to nine games. He made 21 saves in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Sarnia Sting, before returning between the pipes on Sunday afternoon, stopping 39 of the 41 shots he faced in a 4-2 win against the Saginaw Spirit.

A soon-to-be 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons is 9-2-1-0 on the season with a 2.73 goals-against average and .905 save percentage over 12 games. The former third round (53rd overall) pick by Kitchener in 2020 is now in his fourth OHL season, owning a career mark of 46-34-5-0 with a 3.24 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and four shutouts over 90 regular season games.

Also considered for the award this week, Windsor Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo went 2-1-0-0 with a 1.01 goals-against average and .948 save percentage including a shutout, while Noah Erliden of the Erie Otters was also a standout in the crease, going 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .940 save percentage including a shutout.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Knights' Aleksei Medvedev Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Aleksei Medvedev is the OHL Rookie of the Week after a standout 1-0 performance last week.

Medvedev made 38 saves in Sunday's 2-1 road win over the Owen Sound Attack, earning his fifth OHL win with a 0.94 goals-against average and a .974 save percentage.

The 17-year-old from Vaughan, Ont., has appeared in nine games with the Knights this season, posting a 5-2-0-0 record, along with a 2.89 goals-against average, and .912 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 164Ib. netminder was selected by London in the second round (38th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Medvedev was recently listed as a C-rated prospect in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.