Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goalie of the Week

November 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, November 3, 2024

Rangers' Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, and a .952 save percentage.

Parsons turned aside 60 shots last week as the Rangers extended their current winning streak to nine games. He made 21 saves in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Sarnia Sting, before returning between the pipes on Sunday afternoon, stopping 39 of the 41 shots he faced in a 4-2 win against the Saginaw Spirit.

A soon-to-be 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons is 9-2-1-0 on the season with a 2.73 goals-against average and .905 save percentage over 12 games. The former third round (53rd overall) pick by Kitchener in 2020 is now in his fourth OHL season, owning a career mark of 46-34-5-0 with a 3.24 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and four shutouts over 90 regular season games.

Also considered for the award this week, Windsor Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo went 2-1-0-0 with a 1.01 goals-against average and .948 save percentage including a shutout, while Noah Erliden of the Erie Otters was also a standout in the crease, going 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .940 save percentage including a shutout.

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

